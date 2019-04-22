Sanders leads, Buttigieg catches Biden in New Hampshire poll

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (I) leads the Democratic field in New Hampshire, but South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg is on the rise and running neck-and-neck with former Vice President Joe Biden, according to a new poll.

The latest Granite State Poll from the University of New Hampshire finds Sanders at 30 percent, followed by Biden at 18 percent and Buttigieg at 15 percent. No other candidate has more than 5 percent support. Seventy-seven percent of Democrats said they’re still trying to decide who to support.

There is surging interest in Buttigieg among Democratic voters.

In the previous survey from late February, Sanders was at 26 percent, followed by Biden at 22 percent. Buttigieg was only at 1 percent in that survey.

Buttigieg has since raised millions of dollars and seen a spike in interest following a CNN town hall event and several viral internet moments. – READ MORE