WashPost ‘Fact Checker’ Hides the ‘Pinocchios’ Again — for Buttigieg Taking on Pence

The Washington Post “Fact Checker” squad has one article featured every Sunday in the A-section. On Easter Sunday, Glenn Kessler established that Democrat presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg should not claim Vice President Mike Pence spoke in favor of “conversion therapy” to press homosexuals to drop their same-sex attraction. “We can find no evidence that Pence ever expressed support for conversion therapy.”

And yet….where are the Pinocchios? Pinocchio can come out of the closet for Pete Buttigieg.

By the Fact Checker’s own scale, there could be at least Two Pinocchios here: “Significant omissions and/or exaggerations. Some factual error may be involved but not necessarily.”

Here’s why there’s no marionettes: not only did Pence apparently never express support for conversion therapy….Buttigieg hasn’t expressly attacked him for it. The best the Post could do was a Buttigieg statement sent to them: “I don’t know what he believes about conversion therapy because he has never given a straight one .”

Instead, Kessler noted “CNN, for instance, said Pence ‘signaled support’ for such funding in its report on Buttigieg’s speech to the LGBTQ Victory Fund.” So why not make this fact check about CNN? (Rhetorical question.)

Why even make this a "Fact Check" for these two candidates for national office? Just to make this an issue for Pence? The headline in the paper was "Pence's attitude toward gay people and the debate over 'conversion therapy.'"