MSNBC, CNN Passionately Push Impeachment: ‘Patriotic Duty’ to Get Trump (VIDEO)

MSNBC and CNN are revealing themselves to be more passionate pro-impeachment partisans than even the Dem presidential candidates! With the exception of Elizabeth Warren, none of the leading Dem contenders has called for impeachment.

But on Morning Joe, Mika Brzezinski suggested it was the Dems’ “patriotic duty” to impeach. And Adrienne Elrod, a former Hillary campaign aide turned MSNBC contributor, twice declared that Congress has “no choice” but to impeach.

Over on CNN’s New Day, after Jeffrey Toobin declared that impeachment will not happen “under any circumstances” Alisyn Camerota reacted almost angrily: “Well I don’t know about that, Jeffrey . . . I think that the feeling is today . . . is that if you don’t do something , if you’re Congress and you don’t do something, then you’re saying that the President is above the law. You’re saying that all this wrongdoing that has been exposed: well, for political reasons we just can’t do anything.” –READ MORE