Sanders: I Spent My Whole Life Fighting Against Authoritarianism Like the Soviet Union (VIDEO)

Presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) said on Sunday that he has spent his “whole life fighting for democracy” and “against authoritarianism,” despite his long-known affinity to the Soviet Union and Nicaragua.

Sanders’s comment came in response to a question from CNN’s Dana Bash on State of the Unionabout whether or the country is “more ready for a democratic socialist president.”

“I think the answer is yes,” Sanders said. “I think it’s important for the American people to understand what my definition is of Democratic Socialism. It’s certainly not how Donald Trump defines it. Ihave spent my whole life fighting for democracy, fighting against authoritarianism, whether the Soviet Union, Venezuela or anyplace else.” – READ MORE