Dan Bongino Slams John Dean Hearing: Democrats Are Trying to ‘Fabricate’ a Charge ‘That Doesn’t Exist’

Conservative commentator Dan Bongino slammed the Democratic party for continuing to push for impeachment during an interview with “Fox & Friends” on Monday.

Bongino pointed out that the Mueller report made no determination on obstruction of justice, and that Democrats are attempting to continue pushing for impeachment.

“There was never anything there,” said Bongino. “They’re trying to fabricate an obstruction charge that doesn’t exist and they know it.”

John Dean, the former White House counsel for Richard Nixon, is testifying to Congress on Monday. Bongino claimed that it was a pointless hearing.

“That’s what we need to hear from another discredited former felon,” said Bongino. “I mean, the Democrats really rack it up on the winners list that they use for their character people … They don’t have anything, and this goes back to what they’re really doing.” – READ MORE