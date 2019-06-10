Rapist Whose Deportation Was Blocked by Airplane Passengers to Be Sent Back to Somalia

A convicted Somali gang rapist who was supposed to be deported in October is to finally be removed from the UK.

Yaqub Ahmed, 30, was set to be deported to Somalia in October 2018, but after screaming and resisting on his commercial flight, other passengers protested and demanded he be taken off the plane.

Passengers on the flight were reported to have shouted: “He says they’re separating him from his family, his family’s here.” The passengers then chanted “take him off the plane”, with one yelling “you’re free man” as security officers finally gave up and led him from the flight.

This time, however, Ahmed is being held at a detention centre near a London airport and it is believed that the government is chartering a flight to take Ahmed back to Somalia to avoid a repeat of passenger involvement preventing the deportation, as revealed by The Mail on Sunday.

The source told the newspaper that the deportation is set to take place “in the not too distant future”. – READ MORE