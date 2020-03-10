Bill mandating sex ed starting in kindergarten heads to Democratic governor’s desk; GOP opponent blasts ‘pornography’ taught in classroom

A bill that would require sex education in all Washington state public schools starting in kindergarten received its final approval Saturday from the state Senate and is headed to Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee’s desk, KREM-TV reported.

But opponents of the bill are lining up against it and want Inslee to veto it, the station said.

The legislation states kindergartners would be taught the differences between boys’ and girls’ bodies and that there are many ways to express gender, KREM reported.

Older students would learn about LGBTQ issues, contraception, pregnancy, sexually transmitted diseases, and sexual consent, the station added.

Also individual school districts will be allowed to determine how much is taught as long as the state’s minimum standards are followed, KREM said, and parents will be able to opt their children out of the program

“I’m offended at the pornography that we’re going to be forced to teach our children,” Republican state Rep. Robert Sutherland said as he spoke to the House, the station reported. “I’m offended at what this government is doing to the parents out there.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --