Sanders has heart stent surgery after chest discomfort

Bernie Sanders experienced chest discomfort during a campaign event on Tuesday and had two stents inserted to address a blockage in an artery, his campaign announced.

“Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits. He will be resting up over the next few days,” senior adviser Jeff Weaver said in a statement. “We are canceling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates.”

Sander has maintained a relentless campaign schedule over the past several months. The 78-year-old senator is the oldest candidate in the Democratic field, but has projected vigor belying his age.