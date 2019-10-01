Clinton Claims Investigation Into Her Emails Is an ‘Unfortunate Diversion’ Away From Impeachment

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton isn’t thrilled that her emails are back in the news again, especially as President Donald Trump faces impeachment calls.

As The Washington Post reported, as many as 130 employees of the State Department have been contacted about an investigation into emails sent to Clinton’s private email server. Clinton’s use of a private server and the subsequent missing emails from that destroyed server were one of the biggest burdens of her 2016 presidential bid.

During an interview on “Good Morning America,” Clinton called the probe an “unfortunate diversion” from impeachment. She responded in disbelief after being reminded that her emails are, once again, making headlines, saying, “Can you believe that?”

“I think it’s an unfortunate diversion. You go and you talk to people who’ve been experienced diplomats for many years and then you retroactively classify what they said 10 years ago? I think it’s really a shame that they’re doing that and, hopefully, people will not be distracted.”– READ MORE