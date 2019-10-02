Inspector General Protects Another Justice Department Criminal

Welcome to Club Fed where No one ever goes to jail for breaking the law.

This now from your friends at the Inspector General’s office:

“Findings of Misconduct by a then Assistant United States Attorney for Improperly Disclosing Grand Jury Materials to an Unauthorized Individual

The Department of Justice (DOJ) Office of the Inspector General (OIG) initiated this

investigation upon the receipt of information from the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia (USAO-DC) regarding allegations that an Assistant United States Attorney (AUSA), who is no longer employed by DOJ, improperly disclosed District of Columbia Superior Court grand jury materials to an unauthorized individual.

The OIG investigation substantiated the allegation that the AUSA improperly disclosed Superior Court grand jury materials to an unauthorized individual, in violation of the Code of the District of Columbia and the District of Columbia Superior Court Rules of Criminal Procedure.

Criminal prosecution of this matter was declined.

The OIG has provided its report to the Executive Office for United States Attorneys (EOUSA), the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR), and the USAO-DC for appropriate action.

***

Unless otherwise noted, the OIG applies the preponderance of the evidence standard in

determining whether DOJ personnel have committed misconduct.”