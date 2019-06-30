Sanders: Generational Attacks on Me Are ‘Ageism’ (VIDEO)

Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) dismissed attacks on his age by a rival candidate as “ageism” after Thursday night’s Democratic debate hosted by NBC.

The 77-year-old senator faced criticism from Rep. Eric Swalwell (D., Calif.) , who suggested that older candidates should “pass the torch to a new generation of Americans.”

Swalwell first targeted former Vice President Joe Biden during the debate by pointing out that Biden himself called for “passing the torch” to younger candidates when he ran for president 32 years ago, and argued that more senior candidates should hold to that standard. – READ MORE