Jon Voight Vows to Stand Against Socialism with Gold Star Moms at July 4 ‘Rally for Freedom’ (VIDEO)

Veteran actor Jon Voight joined the Fox & Friends couch Friday morning and spoke about his intention to attend the pro-freedom, anti-socialist “Rally for Freedom” alongside Gold Star moms at the U.S. Capitol lawn July 4.

Although the Democrat Party appears to be moving in the direction of socialism, not everyone in Hollywood is jumping on board. Actor Jon Voight, an outspoken conservative, talked about his intention to stand alongside Gold Star families at a freedom rally next week. He said he often looks for something to do on patriotic holidays and said Moms for America’s invitation answered his prayer.

“There’s no greater honor than to stand with these moms who have lost their loved ones who sacrificed for our country, for our freedoms, and who love and honor and respect our nation,” he said while sitting next to Gold Star mom Karen Vaughn.

Her son, a Navy SEAL named Aaron Carson, lost his life in 2011.