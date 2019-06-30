Willie Brown: Still No Democrats Can Beat Trump (Including Kamala Harris)

Brown made his observations in his most recent column for the San Francisco Chronicle on Saturday, titled, “Bad news for Democrats — none of these candidates can beat Trump.”

Brown wrote:

The first Democratic debates proved one thing: We still don’t have a candidate who can beat Donald Trump.

California Sen. Kamala Harris got all the attention for playing prosecutor in chief, but her case against former Vice President Joe Biden boiled down in some ways to a ringing call for forced school busing. It won’t be too hard for Trump to knock that one out of the park in 2020.

…

Trump must have enjoyed every moment and every answer, because he now knows he’s looking at a bunch of potential rivals who are still not ready for prime time.