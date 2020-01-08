Sanders defends Soleimani: ‘This guy was, as bad as he was, an official of the Iranian government’ (VIDEO)

Socialist Senator Bernie Sanders thinks President Trump’s decision to eliminate the imminent threat Iranian terrorist Qassem Soleimani posed to Americans and others across the Middle East is a lot like murdering political dissidents.

The elderly statesman made that argument to CNN when discussing last week’s U.S. drone strike that killed Soleimani, who laid siege to the U.S. embassy in Baghdad days prior and was reportedly plotting additional attacks.

“This guy was, as bad as he was, an official of the Iranian government,” Sanders told CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Monday. “And you unleash then, if China does that, you know, if Russia does that. Russia has been implicated under Putin with assassinating dissidents.

“So once you’re in the business of assignation, you release some very terrible forces,” Sanders insisted. – READ MORE