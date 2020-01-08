Ocasio-Cortez Promotes Pro-Iran Propaganda From Russian State Media On Twitter

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) promoted pro-Iran propaganda from Russian state media on Monday which claimed that the Islamic Republic of Iran does not target civilians, which comes just weeks after the Iranian government murdered 1,500 of its own citizens.

Ocasio-Cortez “liked” a tweet from Rania Khalek, a far-left journalist who works for In the Now, who wrote: “A friend flying into the US says he hasn’t seen so much security since 9/11. The US is terrified of how Iran will retaliate. Iran won’t attack civilians, that’s what al Qaeda does. But it shows this assassination did the opposite of making Americans safer and our leaders know it.”

When a Twitter user “likes” a tweet, the tweet becomes temporarily available to that user’s followers for a period of time, meaning that Ocasio-Cortez’s millions of followers were likely exposed to the anti-American propaganda she promoted.

Khalek’s claims that Iran “won’t attack civilians” is laughably false as numerous reports from various news organizations and from the United States government state that Iran killed up to 1,500 of its own citizens during the protests that rocked the country late last year. – READ MORE