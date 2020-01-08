Meat Loaf Says Greta Thunberg Has Been ‘Brainwashed’ Into Believing Climate Change Is Real

Remember rock music icon Meat Loaf? He’s 72 now, and he has some thoughts on climate change and teen activist Greta Thunberg.

Specifically, the best-selling musician says the 16-year-old activist has been “brainwashed” into believing climate change is real, something he himself says is not happening. The “Bat Out Of Hell” singer told The Daily mail that he does not believe the world’s climate is changing and that he feels sorry for Thunberg.

“I feel for that Greta. She has been brainwashed into thinking that there is climate change and there isn’t,” said Meat Loaf, whose real name is Marvin Lee Aday. “She hasn’t done anything wrong but she’s been forced into thinking that what she is saying is true.”

Meat Loaf previously appeared on President Donald Trump’s NBC show “The Apprentice” in 2010, and said in the same interview that he hopes Netflix would hire him for a role. – READ MORE