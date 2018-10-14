Sanders Defends Melania After ‘The View’s’ Mistress Insult: ‘More Class Than the Women Who Bully Her’

After a guest host on “The View” suggested first lady Melania Trump was once a “mistress” of President Donald Trump on Friday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders came in with guns blazing to the first lady’s defense — and reminded the ladiess of how classy she is.

“Sad @TheView continues their disgusting attacks on @FLOTUS,” she tweeted Friday. “The left’s ‘war on women’ they disagree with is a disgrace. @FLOTUS is strong, accomplished, and has a lot more class than the women who bully her.”

Sad @TheView continues their disgusting attacks on @FLOTUS. The left’s “war on women” they disagree with is a disgrace. @FLOTUS is strong, accomplished, and has a lot more class than the women who bully her — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) October 12, 2018

Sanders’ comment comes on the heels of a similar statement from Melania Trump’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, who fired back at “The View” in a tweet of her own.

“Day 2 of attacks from @ TheView,” she wrote. “@ YNB check your facts before you accuse someone of being a mistress. She’s your @ FLOTUS – she deserves your respect & certainly not your lies. Disgusting.” – READ MORE