    Sanders Defends Melania After ‘The View’s’ Mistress Insult: ‘More Class Than the Women Who Bully Her’

    After a guest host on “The View” suggested first lady Melania Trump was once a “mistress” of President Donald Trump on Friday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders came in with guns blazing to the first lady’s defense — and reminded the ladiess of how classy she is.

    “Sad @TheView continues their disgusting attacks on @FLOTUS,” she tweeted Friday. “The left’s ‘war on women’ they disagree with is a disgrace. @FLOTUS is strong, accomplished, and has a lot more class than the women who bully her.”

    Sanders’ comment comes on the heels of a similar statement from Melania Trump’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, who fired back at “The View” in a tweet of her own.

    “Day 2 of attacks from @TheView,” she wrote. “@YNB check your facts before you accuse someone of being a mistress. She’s your @FLOTUS – she deserves your respect & certainly not your lies. Disgusting.” – READ MORE

