George Clooney: Trump Wants Us to Fear Muslims, Immigrants, Strong Women

Nothing Was Off The Table At Variety Magazine’s Power Of Women Luncheon Held In Beverly Hills On Friday, Almost Exactly A Year Since The New York Times And The New Yorker Published Accounts From Dozens Of Women Alleging Sexual Misconduct By The Once-powerful Movie Mogul Harvey Weinstein. In His Remarks Before Attendees, Actor And Immigration Activist George Clooneyadmonished What He Called The Trump Administration’s Culture Of Fear.

George Clooney, who announced himself to a packed ballroom at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons in Beverly Hills as “Amal’s husband,” quickly struck a serious tone, accusing the President Donald Trump of using fear to divide Americans.

“Fear of Muslims. Fear of immigrants. Fear of minorities. Fear of strong women,” George Clooney began. “And because our government needs us to be afraid, the question is, are we really scared of all the things that actually make America great? And if the answer is yes, then we’ll have history to answer to. Because these are the ideas that will define us for generations.”

“After all the jokes, and insults, and reality show frenzy, what will be remembered, what will stand the test of time is holding responsible these wolves in wolves’ clothing,” Clooney continued.

"When you call an entire religion your enemy, you might very well make an enemy out of an entire religion. When you tell a whole race of people that you value them less, you can't be surprised when they question your values," the Ocean's Eleven star added. "When you tell women that coming forward to testify about their abuse is a joke, don't be shocked when they're standing on your lawn, laughing on Nov. 7."