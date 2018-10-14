Dozens of Witches Gather to Place Public Hex on Brett Kavanaugh

A Large Group Of Witches Is Meeting In Brooklyn This Month To Place A Curse On Judge Brett Kavanaugh “and Upon All Rapists And The Patriarchy Which Emboldens, Rewards And Protects Them.”

“We will be embracing witchcraft’s true roots as the magik of the poor, the downtrodden and disenfranchised,” states a website advertising the October 20 event, “as often the only weapon, the only means of exacting justice available to those of us who have been wronged by men just like him.”

Approximately 1,000 people have said they will attend the sold-out event, which will also be live-streamed on social media. A quarter of the proceeds will be donated to abortion giant Planned Parenthood, organizers stated.

Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in as Justice of the Supreme Court last week after being accused of having attempted to sexually assault a schoolmate while in high school 36 years ago. The FBI conducted an investigation into the allegations, but its report revealed "no hint" of sexual misconduct.