Sanders Asked Why African-American Community Is ‘So Uncomfortable With’ Trump — Her Answer Is a Home Run (VIDEO)

While briefing the White House press corps, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked about the African-American community’s disapproval of President Donald Trump. Sanders responded with how his policies have not only helped them, but the U.S. at large.

“That’s a question you have to ask them,” she said. “We expect to build a greater relationship within that community. As I said before, with all Americans, this is a president who wants to lead for everybody. He’s not looking to lead for any one person, any one group.” – READ MORE

On Wednesday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders held a press briefing just after the government shutdown came to an end, and many of the questions were pointed at the issue of sanctuary cities and immigration.

The shutdown occurred after Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Democrats could not agree on a deal over the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program with President Donald Trump and Republicans. Schumer eventually gave in to vote to reopen the government in exchange for negotiations on DACA.

During the briefing, Sanders was asked about the Department of Justice “threatening 23 so-called sanctuary cities, including New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, with subpoenas.”– READ MORE