FAKE NEWS FAIL: Jim Acosta Contradicts His Own Reporting On Andrew McCabe

CNN’s Jim Acosta contradicted his own reporting on FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe Monday, apparently without even realizing he was doing so.

Source familiar with McCabe matter describes his departure as a “mutual” decision. He was tired of being “undermined” but Trump and WH was “not happy” with him. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 29, 2018

The senior White House correspondent tweeted again about 30 minutes later, insisting that McCabe was actually being “pushed out” of the position. Acosta claimed that the second tweet was just additional reporting, rather than actually a correction on his claim that McCabe left the FBI on his own.

More… Source telling us FBI Director Wray told McCabe he was bringing on a new team and that he was not part of it. Writing was on the all. All points to McCabe essentially being pushed out. https://t.co/6gET0Y7dOH — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 29, 2018

What Acosta apparently didn’t realize is that 1. McCabe leaving the FBI voluntarily and 2. McCabe being “pushed out” are mutually exclusive events, and one of his tweets is in dire need of a correction. – READ MORE

President Donald Trump has come up with a new nickname for Jim Acosta — a CNN reporter with whom he has been known to spar.

In an early-morning tweet posted Tuesday, Trump referred to CNN’s chief White House correspondent as “crazy Jim Acosta.”

According to Acosta’s Trump-friendly sources, the compromise that ended the three-day-long federal government shutdown was seen as a “win” for Trump, but a failure for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and his fellow Democrats.

Trump world and WH sources dancing in end zone: “Trump wins again… “ Schumer and Dems “caved… gambled and lost.” — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 22, 2018

Even Crazy Jim Acosta of Fake News CNN agrees: “Trump World and WH sources dancing in end zone: Trump wins again…Schumer and Dems caved…gambled and lost.” Thank you for your honesty Jim! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2018

The following morning, Trump quoted Acosta’s words, indicating that “even Crazy Jim Acosta of Fake News CNN agrees” the Democrats “caved” in regard to the shutdown. – READ MORE

CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta is chuffed that he didn’t get to ask any questions at Monday’s White House press briefing.

Acosta was so upset about not getting any airtime that he sarcastically tweeted how “bizarre” it is that the White House didn’t call on him.

Gosh it's so bizarre how @PressSec keeps avoiding questions from CNN. #cantstandtheheat — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 22, 2018

It’s really shocking that White House press secretary Sarah Sanders wouldn’t call on Acosta when he makes such brilliant points, such as not understanding that it takes 60 votes to pass a continuing resolution in the Senate or questioning if the White House doctor is withholding information about President Trump’s health. – READ MORE