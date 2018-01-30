Radical Deputy DNC Chair Keith Ellison Pondering Minnesota AG Run

On Friday, Conservative Review reported that Keith Ellison, the far-left congressman and deputy DNC chairman, is pondering running to become Minnesota’s next Attorney General, as sitting AG Lori Swanson will probably be running for governor.

According to Politico, the reasons that Ellison wants to move his career in a different direction is because he is “bored” in Congress and has had clashes with DNC chairman Tom Perez, to whom Ellison finished a close second in the election to become chairman.

However, Ellison has quite a history when it comes to far-leftist and anti-American sentiments. Earlier this month, Ellison sent a tweet out with a picture of him holding a handbook for the violence-embracing Antifa, in order to “strike fear in the heart of” President Trump.- READ MORE

Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., the deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee, caused a stir on social media Wednesday when he posed with a book promoting the violent “Antifa” movement.

In a post on Twitter, Ellison said that he found the book “Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook” at a Minneapolis book shop and said it would “strike fear in the heart of @realDonaldTrump.”

At @MoonPalaceBooks and I just found the book that strike fear in the heart of @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/r81nYoeqpL — Rep. Keith Ellison (@keithellison) January 3, 2018

“Antifa,” written by former Occupy Wall Street organizer and current Dartmouth visiting scholar Mark Bray, is promoted on Amazon as “a smart and gripping investigation … of the full history of anti-fascism from its origins to the present day.” The book’s Amazon page includes complimentary reviews by The New Yorker, The Washington Post and the San Francisco Chronicle. – READ MORE