Four Senators Write Facebook Condemning Censorship of Pro-Life Group

Republican Sens. Josh Hawley (Mo.), Ted Cruz (Texas), Mike Braun (Ind.), and Kevin Cramer (N.D.) sent a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday to condemn Facebook’s “so-called fact-check” of the pro-life group Live Action.

“Your company, like Twitter, Google, Pinterest and so many other major Silicon Valley social media firms, has been repeatedly confronted with evidence of bias against those with conservative viewpoints, especially on the issue of abortion,” the senators’ letter said. “And in response you have repeatedly insisted that these numerous incidents of discrimination, censorship, and suppression of speech are merely glitched, not evidence of systemic bias.”

On Aug. 30, Facebook sent a fact-check notice to users who had shared Live Action videos stating “abortion is never medically necessary.” Facebook sent thousands of notifications to the followers of Live Action president Lila Rose, notifying users that they had shared “false” content. One video shows Rose and the second features Dr. Kendra Kolb, a board-certified neonatologist.

The video of Rose shows her speaking on abortion at a Young America’s Foundation event last month. – READ MORE