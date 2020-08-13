Sanctuary Los Angeles County Vows to Free Criminal Illegal Aliens into U.S.

Los Angeles County, California — a sanctuary jurisdiction — will not cooperate with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, vowing to free all criminal illegal aliens into the United States.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office had already ceased most cooperation with ICE agents, freeing up to 100 illegal aliens every day into the community, according to Homeland Security officials.

This week, Sheriff Alex Villanueva confirmed that Los Angeles County officials will now only honor ICE detainers on criminal illegal aliens after agents have gotten a judicial warrant signed by a judge.

The maneuver allows Los Angeles County officials to absolve responsibility, even though ICE agents are not required to obtain judicial warrants for suspected criminal illegal aliens and judges are not permitted to issue warrants for civil immigration violations. – READ MORE

