Harris Ex Willie Brown Concerned She’ll Be ‘Second Banana’ (VIDEO)

Willie Brown, former San Francisco mayor and ex-boyfriend of Sen. Kamala Harris (D., Calif.), said Wednesday he was concerned about Harris being “second banana” to Joe Biden.

“I was fearful that a talented person like Kamala Harris who has the potential to be president of this nation, if she ever got sidetracked by being the second banana to a president, she may not be able to demonstrate those skills,” Brown said on Fox Business. “That is what I was concerned about.”

He pointed out that George H. W. Bush in 1988 was the only vice president in 70 years who “moved from the job of vice president to president directly” by winning a presidential election. Shortly before Harris became Biden’s running mate, Brown wrote a column warning her not to take the job, although he had predicted last year that the Democratic ticket would be Biden and Harris. – READ MORE

