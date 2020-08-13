Cuomo Calls on NYPD to ‘Step up’ and Enforce Social Distancing Guidelines in Bars, Restaurants

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) is urging the New York City Police Department to crack down on violations of social distancing guidelines in bars and restaurants.

During a Monday call with reporters, Cuomo noted there were 19 social distancing violations on Sunday night alone. There were seven in the Bronx, one in Brooklyn, two in Manhattan, three in Queens, and six in Suffolk.

Cuomo called the violations a “serious issue” for New York and encouraged the NYPD to assist in enforcing social distancing guidelines.

“Again, New York City, we need the NYPD to step up. I understand the sheriff’s office is helpful and that’s good news but the sheriff’s office is relatively small – it’s like 150 people. NYPD is something like 35,000 people,” Cuomo said. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --