Sanctuary County: Freed Illegal Alien Accused of Murdering 19-Year-Old Girl

A suspect charged with murdering his 19-year-old girlfriend in August is an illegal alien living in the United States who was previously freed by the sanctuary county of Durham, North Carolina, Breitbart News has learned.

Jose Bryan Guzman, an 18-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador, is accused of murdering 19-year-old Marlene Yamileth Portillo-Posada — who he was apparently dating at the time — on August 24 by strangling her to death because Guzman believed Portillo-Posada was cheating on him.

After fleeing to Louisiana in September, the Durham Police Department and St. Landry’s Parish Sheriff’s Office were able to locate and arrest Guzman.

A law enforcement source confirmed to Breitbart News that Guzman is an illegal alien who arrived in the U.S. around September 2015 and was given a notice to appear in immigration court by Border Patrol. It is likely that Guzman arrived as an Unaccompanied Alien Child (UAC) and was thus released into the interior of the country. – READ MORE