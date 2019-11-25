Sarah Sanders: ‘I’ve Been Called’ To Run For Office

Since Sarah Sanders left her post as President Donald Trump’s White House Secretary in June, there have been incessant rumors about her probable run for office in Arkansas, likely for the governorship.

Those rumors were given a boost on Sunday, when Sanders all but confirmed her run to The New York Times.

“There are two types of people who run for office,” the former press secretary told the Times. “People that are called and people that just want to be a senator or governor. I feel like I’ve been called.”

In 2023, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s (R) term will be up, leaving Sanders a lane to run.

“It’s the role I’ve been pushed into,” the mother of three said. “I wouldn’t want to do that if I wasn’t the right person to fit what the state needed at that time.”

Sanders’ potential run in Arkansas, where her father Mike Huckabee served as the state’s Republican governor from 1996 to 2007, has disrupted fellow Arkansas Republicans’ “plans,” the Times notes. “Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin has long been planning a run for governor. And Leslie Rutledge, the attorney general, is also expected to be a contender.” – READ MORE