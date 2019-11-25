POLL: Majority Concerned That Trump Opponents ‘Will Resort To Violence’

On Thursday, Rasmussen Reports released a survey showing that a majority of “likely voters” believe that removing the president from office via impeachment would “lead to violence.” Perhaps more shocking, a larger majority believe that anti-Trump individuals will “resort to violence.”

The survey was conducted between November 18-19 on 1,000 “likely voters.”

Specifically, the survey asked respondents: “How concerned are you that President Trump’s impeachment and removal from office will lead to violence?”

Rasmussen reports that 53% of respondents indicated that they are concerned. 24% are “very concerned.”

The survey also asked: “How concerned are you that those opposed to President Trump’s policies will resort to violence?”

59% of respondents indicated that they are concerned. 34% are “very concerned.” – READ MORE