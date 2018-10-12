PA Senate Candidate Lou Barletta: ‘Trump’s Economy Is So Good, Kaepernick Got a Job’

Pennsylvania Rep. Lou Barletta hosted President Trump at a rally in Erie on Wednesday night where he repeatedly praised the president and his accomplishments.

Barletta said Trump is overseeing the “greatest economy in American history.”

“Four million new jobs were created,” he said. “I’ll tell you how good the economy is — This economy is so good that even Colin Kaepernick has a job.”

Kaepernick, a former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, has come under criticism for kneeling for the national anthem and other incidents like wearing anti-police socks at practice. – READ MORE

If You Think That Carolina’s Recent Signing Of Former Anthem-protester Eric Reid Means That Colin Kaepernick’s Signing Must Be Just Around The Corner, You Should Think Again.

According to NBC Sports: Kaepernick’s agents are calling, texting and emailing NFL teams, but those all have been either ignored or unreturned, CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported Sunday, citing sources with knowledge of the situation. So the quarterback, who tweeted his congratulations to former 49ers teammate Reid earlier in the week, still isn’t likely to join a team this season.

La Canfora reported that Kaepernick continues to work out in the hopes of finding a team. He hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2016 season with the 49ers, who aren’t interestedin bringing back their former starter, even after Jimmy Garoppolo’s season-ending knee injury. Coach Kyle Shanahan said as much Monday.

Some speculate Kaepernick’s collusion suit against the NFL is a factor in teams not signing him, but that evidently wasn’t the case with Reid, who’s also involved in that case. Panthers general manager Marty Hurney told La Canfora that signing Reid “was purely a football decision,” and new owner David Tepper didn’t object to the signing. – READ MORE