Poll: Americans ‘Overwhelmingly’ Believe Obama ‘Improperly Surveilled’ Trump Campaign

An IBD/TIPP poll shows that “Americans overwhelmingly believe the Obama administration ‘improperly surveilled’ Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.”

Despite the disgraced American media’s best and most cynical efforts to bury the truth, and to even stop the truth from ever seeing the light of day, this poll (and another addressed below) demonstrate that the American people are almost entirely tuning the partisan, mostly-hysterical news media out and looking to alternative media for the truth.

There is simply no other way to explain these poll results, which unambiguously prove that a majority of the public believe the exact opposite of what an unceasing, coordinated media campaign wants them to believe — which is that President Trump colluded with the Russians to win the 2016 campaign and that the heroic FBI is being unfairly smeared by Trump’s eeeevil defenders.

Well, despite more than a year of this relentless propaganda coming from all four corners of the mainstream media’s fabricated reality, here are the results from all four corners of actual reality…

A clear majority of 55 percent believe it is "likely" that the Obama administration "improperly surveilled the Trump campaign during the 2016 election." That includes 31 percent of Democrats, 87 percent of Republicans, and 55 percent of Independents.

The contents of a newly uncovered letter sent in 2016 to then-FBI Director James Comey by House Democrats is raising questions whether both the Democrats and then-President Barack Obama tried to use a frame-up to prevent then-GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump from becoming president.

In the letter to Comey dated Aug. 30, Reps. Elijah Cummings, John Conyers, Elliot L. Engel, Bennie Thompson requested “that the FBI assess whether connections between Trump campaign officials and Russian interests may have contributed” to the now-infamous hacking of the Democrat National Committee’s servers.

Keep in mind that after the DNC reported that its servers had been hacked, the committee refused to cooperate with federal investigators.

According to CNS News, three days after House Democrats submitted this letter to Comey, FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok and FBI attorney Lisa Page exchanged text messages in which Page mentioned prepping Comey because “potus wants to know everything we’re doing.”

“The FBI’s investigation into Clinton’s emails was closed in early July 2016 and not reopened until late October, so — based on the Democrats’ interest in Trump-Russia ‘connections’ on August 30, 2016 — it appears that may be what POTUS wanted to know about.”

