San Francisco bans plastic straws, but streets are littered with free hypodermic needle caps

Even as San Francisco bans plastic straws in an effort to clean up the city, the streets are now reportedly littered with plastic caps from free syringes.

The orange plastic caps come from the free hypodermic needles that officials hand out to prevent diseases spreading among drug users. The city hands out an estimated 400,000 syringes each month for drug users, but has little control on how these needles are disposed of. The San Francisco Chronicle previously reported more than 154,000 needles end up in the streets, sidewalks, parks and playgrounds.

Meanwhile, leaders in the California city are hoping to prevent plastic straws from washing up in the San Francisco Bay. The city unanimously approved in July a plan to ban plastic straws and stirrers, as well as food containers made with fluorinated chemicals. Items such as condiment packets and napkins will be given out at bars and restaurants upon request.

But these days, the orange plastic syringe caps are freely found scattered on streets and sidewalks, the Washington Post reported.

“Napkins, straws, and bags are available upon request,” sandwich shop Sentinel write on a menu footnote. “You can still get needles for free though. Welcome to SF.” – READ MORE

San Francisco may be suffering from an overwhelming “poop problem” but at least a few enterprising residents are making cash off the city’s forgiving policies on public elimination.

According to a recent report in the San Francisco Chronicle, the city has hired a team of five people (and one supervisor) whose only job is to patrol San Fran’s streets and sidewalks looking for — and cleaning up — human waste. But applications for the “crap job” weren’t exactly pouring in, so the city made being a member of its “poop patrol” worth workers’ whiles, offering up to $185,000 in salary and benefits to every member of its human waste task force.

The Chronicle reports that city has already instituted “the new $830,977-a-year Poop Patrol to actively hunt down and clean up human waste,” and then adds, casually, in parentheses, the real cost of the job. “By the way, the poop patrolers earn $71,760 a year, which swells to $184,678 with mandated benefits.”

Of course, you still have to clean up human waste for a living (and live in San Francisco, where a $100,000 salary barely covers the cost of living). – READ MORE