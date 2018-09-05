Trump: Nike sent ‘terrible message’ with Kaepernick deal

President Trump on Tuesday said he thinks Nike is sending a “terrible message” by featuring NFL free agent Colin Kaepernick in its 30th anniversary “Just Do It” advertising campaign.

“I think it’s a terrible message that they’re sending and the purpose of them doing it, maybe there’s a reason for them doing it,” Trump said in an interview with The Daily Caller. “But I think as far as sending a message, I think it’s a terrible message and a message that shouldn’t be sent. There’s no reason for it.”

But Trump also acknowledged that Nike has the right to feature Kaepernick in the advertisement.

“As much as I disagree with the Colin Kaepernick endorsement, in another way — I mean, I wouldn’t have done it,” he said. “In another way, it is what this country is all about, that you have certain freedoms to do things that other people think you shouldn’t do, but I personally am on a different side of it.” – READ MORE

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas stood firmly in defense of respecting the American flag on Monday, juxtaposing the reaction of anthem detractors with a recent statement by the former dictator of one of the world’s leading terrorists countries.

“When a radical anti-Semite, anti-American Iranian dictator emphatically agrees with you, maybe that’s a sign that Beto, the NFL, and Nike are all on the wrong side of the American people,” Cruz tweeted.

When a radical anti-Semite, anti-American Iranian dictator emphatically agrees with you, maybe that’s a sign that Beto, the NFL, and Nike are all on the wrong side of the American people…. https://t.co/7MYcLfIsBz — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 4, 2018

Cruz was referring to a statement by former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad of Iran, who gave his support for football quarterback Colin Kaepernick. – READ MORE