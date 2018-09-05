Former Iranian Leader Thinks Kaepernick Is ‘One of the Best QBs in the League’

Nike newest “Just Do It” campaign posed some problems for the brand as far as patriotism is concerned and the newest supporter of Colin Kaepernick probably won’t help mend that.

BREAKING: Nike had been paying Colin Kaepernick all along, waiting for the right moment. That moment is now, as he becomes the face of the company’s 30th anniversary of the “Just Do It” campaign. pic.twitter.com/uccpDStbq5 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 3, 2018

While many Americans were outraged, former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad seemed to be a fan of the campaign, giving Kaepernick a shoutout on Twitter as “one of the best Quarterbacks in the league.”

The #NFL season will start this week, unfortunately once again @Kaepernick7 is not on a NFL roster. Even though he is one of the best Quarterbacks in the league.#ColinKaepernick #NFL — Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (@Ahmadinejad1956) September 3, 2018

The only problem for Nike is that Ahmadinejad hates America and American values. The former Iranian leader has wished "death to America," called the September 11 attacks an "inside job," and vowed to destroy Israel, America's closest ally.

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas stood firmly in defense of respecting the American flag on Monday, juxtaposing the reaction of anthem detractors with a recent statement by the former dictator of one of the world’s leading terrorists countries.

“When a radical anti-Semite, anti-American Iranian dictator emphatically agrees with you, maybe that’s a sign that Beto, the NFL, and Nike are all on the wrong side of the American people,” Cruz tweeted.

When a radical anti-Semite, anti-American Iranian dictator emphatically agrees with you, maybe that’s a sign that Beto, the NFL, and Nike are all on the wrong side of the American people…. https://t.co/7MYcLfIsBz — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 4, 2018

Cruz was referring to a statement by former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad of Iran, who gave his support for football quarterback Colin Kaepernick.