San Francisco 49ers display Black Lives Matter flag at stadium next to the American and California flags

The San Francisco 49ers flew the Black Lives Matter flag outside Levi’s Stadium on Monday in support of the social justice protests that have taken place across the country since former Minneapolis Police Department officers killed George Floyd in May, NBC Sports reported.

The 49ers, which previously employed former quarterback-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick, posted a picture of the Black Lives Matter flag flying next to the American flag and the California state flag with the caption “indivisible with liberty and justice for all.”

Although major American professional sports leagues are still on hiatus due to COVID-19, the recent racial unrest in the U.S. leads to questions about what role political activism will play in sports when they do return.

The most prominent and divisive sports protests in recent memory, kneeling during the national anthem, could potentially become source of debate and controversy whenever the NFL and NBA resume play. President Donald Trump recently weighed in on that issue again. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --