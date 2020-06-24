Rob Reiner: ‘A Vote for Trump Is a Vote for Death’

That didn’t take long. It’s been a while but left-wing Hollywood director Rob Reiner is back to his old tricks, this time telling his one million Twitter followers on Tuesday that a vote for President Donald Trump “is a vote for Death.”

A vote for Trump is a vote for Death. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 23, 2020

It remains unclear why, specifically, Reiner believes a vote for Trump is a vote for “Death.” But the Few good Men director usually doesn’t need a reason. His Twitter feed contains no shortage of provocative and paranoid statements regarding the president and his administration. In March, the filmmaker claimed that Trump is mentally ill and added that his mental illness is “killing people.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --