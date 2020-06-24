Sammy Hagar says he’s OK with getting COVID-19 and dying if it will help save the economy: ‘We all gotta die, man.’

Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar says he has no problem playing concerts before there’s a COVID-19 vaccine, and insists that he’d rather get sick and die than live his life in fear.

“I’ll be comfortable playing a show before there’s a vaccine, if it’s declining and seems to be going away,” he promised. “I’m going to make a radical statement here. This is hard to say without stirring somebody up, but truthfully, I’d rather personally get sick and even die, if that’s what it takes.”

“We have to save the world and this country from this economic thing that’s going to kill more people in the long run,” he reasoned. “I would rather see everyone go back to work. If some of us have to sacrifice on that, OK. I will die for my children and my grandchildren to have a life anywhere close to the life that I had in this wonderful country.”

“That’s just the way that I feel about it,” he added. “I’m not going to go around spreading the disease. But there may be a time where we have to sacrifice. I mean, how many people die on the Earth every day? I have no idea. I’m sorry to say it, but we all gotta die, man.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --