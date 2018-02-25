Samuel L. Jackson: Someone Tell ‘Muthaf***a’ Trump His Arming Teachers Plan is Flawed

Hollywood A-lister Samuel L. Jackson slammed President Donald Trump’s suggestion to arm teachers in the wake of the Florida school shooting that ended with the death of 17 people.

President Trump suggested, during a meeting this week with Parkland High School students at the White House, that if teachers were trained in using a firearm they could end such mass shooting attacks “very quickly.”

“Can someone that’s been in a Gunfight tell that Muthaf—a that’s Never been in a Gunfight, the flaws of his Arm The Teachers plan??!!” Jackson wrote in a tweet in response to Trump on Friday.

Can someone that’s been in a Gunfight tell that Muthafukka that’s Never been in a Gunfight, the flaws of his Arm The Teachers plan??!! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) February 23, 2018

Despite his longtime support for Democratic candidates, Jackson, oddly enough, has a history of defending the Second Amendment, perhaps inspired by his numerous roles in films where he uses guns or other weapons. – READ MORE

