Suit Filed Against Twitter Sets Up Massive Win for Conservatives, Free Speech

Free-speech lawyers have filed a legal challenge against Twitter’s censorship policies.

According to the 29-page complaint, Twitter is not allowed to “discriminate against speech on their platform based purely on viewpoint,” Breitbart reported.

In November 2017, Twitter announced that they would ban and sanction verified users based on their offline behavior and associations.

Jared Taylor, the founder and editor of the right-wing journal “American Renaissance,” was one of the many purged by Twitter on Dec. 18, 2017, as the social network followed through on their threat.

“Mr. Taylor has always expressed his views with respect and civility towards those who disagree,” the complaint reads. “He has never engaged in vituperation or name-calling, on Twitter or elsewhere.”

It continued, “Neither Mr. Taylor nor American Renaissance has ever promoted or advocated violence, on Twitter or anywhere else. Indeed. they have urged their followers to maintain a dignified and respectful tone towards those who disagree with them.”

However, both Taylor’s personal account and that of his publication were banned under the explanation that the accounts were “affiliated with violent extremist groups.” – READ MORE

