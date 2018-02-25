Report: Obama Library Would Cost Taxpayers $175 Million

City officials announced Friday that the estimated cost for the proposed Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois, would cost taxpayers $175 million.

The Chicago Tribune reported that it was the first time city officials put out a specific dollar amount of what the project would cost the public.

“These proposed investments are intended to make the (center) and surrounding Jackson Park a world-class destination on par with Chicago’s Museum Campus,” Chicago’s Department of Transportation (CDOT) told the Tribune.

The taxpayer-funded dollars would go toward constructing four to five additional underpasses and widening roads surrounding the center.

City officials say they intend to explore “all potential options” for funding, including funding from the state of Illinois. – READ MORE

