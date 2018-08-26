Samantha Bee: Reaction to Me Calling Ivanka ‘C*nt’ was ‘Incredibly Overblown’

Tbs Talk Show Host Samantha Bee Said That The Reaction To Her Calling White House Adviser Ivanka Trump A “cunt” Was “incredibly Overblown” In An Interview Published Friday.

“It was definitely unpleasant. It was a real learning experience. I was very surprised. I felt that it was incredibly overblown. Like beyond overblown,” Samantha Bee told the Daily Beast.

In May, Bee called Ivanka Trump a “feckless cunt” during one of her bits, but eventually apologized after social media backlash.

“I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it,” Bee tweeted. – READ MORE

Television host Samantha Bee now says it was she who was hurt after she called Ivanka Trump a “feckless c***” on her TBS show, “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.”

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, Bee suggested that she’d learned a lesson from the resulting kerfuffle, in which several advertisers pulled out of her show — temporarily, it seems, as they’ve all since returned — and she faced two days as a Twitter trending topic: that she was, in fact, the victim, besieged by the perpetual “outrage machine” that guides political discourse, but couldn’t handle her progressive vocabulary.

“It affected me a lot,” she told the Reporter. “I’ve been thinking a lot about it. We had a scheduled vacation around July 4, and it was a time of reflection.”- READ MORE