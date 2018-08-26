Midterm Warning: Big Tech Can ‘Shift Upwards of 12 Million Votes in November’

Dr. Robert Epstein, The Senior Research Psychologist At The American Institute For Behavioral Research And Technology And A Panelist On Breitbart News’ “masters Of The Universe” Town Hall On Internet Freedom, Joined Siriusxm Hosts Rebecca Mansour And Joel Pollak On Thursday’s Breitbart News Tonight To Warn Of Technology Firms’ Growing Political Power.

Epstein pointed to Google’s dominance of the Internet search market.

“As it happens, 90 percent of search around the world is conducted on just one search engine,” noted Epstein. “There’s never been a precedent for anything like this, ever. You’ve got one company that’s controlling search around the world.”

Epstein added, “That’s a power to shift opinions that’s in the hands of a handful of people in one particular town in Northern California, affecting people around the world, with no way to counteract what they’re doing, with no competitors out there.”

He mentioned a result from a study he conducted: “I calculate that these companies will be able to shift upwards of 12 million votes in November with no one knowing that they’re doing so … and without leaving a paper trail for authorities to trace.” – READ MORE

Ahead of the 2018 election, Big Tech companies are gathering for a secret meeting to discuss information control tactics.

According to BuzzFeed News, “representatives from a host of the biggest US tech companies, including Facebook and Twitter, have scheduled a private meeting for Friday to share their tactics in preparation for the 2018 midterm elections.”

“As I’ve mentioned to several of you over the last few weeks, we have been looking to schedule a follow-on discussion to our industry conversation about information operations, election protection, and the work we are all doing to tackle these challenges,” Gleicher wrote in the email.

The email outlines three agenda items to be covered in the meeting: 1.) Efforts implemented to combat fake news; 2.) Problems companies face going forward; 3.) Establishing a precedent for future meetings. – READ MORE