Brennan accuses Trump of dividing US: ‘This could spill over into the streets’ (VIDEO)

Former CIA Director John Brennan issued one of his most stern rebukes yet of President Trump on Friday night, arguing that the political climate in the country is likely to get worse under his tenure.

“Fundamentally, though, what he’s doing to this country, he’s dividing us … He’s dividing Americans,” Brennan said of the president during an appearance on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

“So I’m really concerned that as he continues to play to his base, he’s further dividing us, and I’m really concerned about whether this could spill over into the streets,” he said.

Brennan and Trump have been engaged in back-and-forth attacks since the president revoked Brennan’s security clearance earlier this month in what was widely viewed as retaliation for the former Obama administration official’s vocal criticism of the president. – READ MORE

Former CIA Director John Brennan on Friday escalated his war of words with President Trump — agreeing with HBO host Bill Maher than Trump’s presidency “is the third great crisis in American history” behind the Revolutionary War and Civil War.

“I think we are in a crisis that is the third great crisis in American history,” Maher said on “Real Time,” saying that he felt it was more of a crisis than the Depression but behind the Revolutionary War and Civil War. “Would you rank the crisis we’re in now that way?”

“I would,” Brennan said. “And I think it’s going to get worse before it gets better, because don’t forget: Donald Trump has the authority of the president of the United States in his hands, in terms of what he can do domestically here and as well as what he can do internationally to try to distract attention, whether or not he’s going to try to pursue some type of foreign adventure, military or otherwise.”

Trump yanked Brennan’s security clearance last week, with the White House claiming that Brennan had been “leveraging” the clearance” to make “wild outbursts” about the Trump administration. – READ MORE