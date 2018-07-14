Samantha Bee On Calling Ivanka Trump A ‘C**t’: ‘I Think We Handled It Well’

Comedienne Samantha Bee is steadily back on her feet after calling the First Daughter Ivanka Trump a “c**t” on her TBS show. No Roseanne treatment for her. After a rather insincere apology, she now tells The Hollywood Reporter that she “handled it well.”

“The level of ferocity is something I hadn’t quite experienced up to that point, but I assume I’ll go through it again,” Bee said. “Maybe I’ll be better prepared next time. I think we handled it well, but it was a pretty steep learning curve.”

“It affected me a lot,” Bee continued. “I’ve been thinking a lot about it. We had a scheduled vacation around July 4, and it was a time of reflection.”

During the segment in which she called Ivanka Trump a “feckless c**t,” Bee also made a grotesque reference of incest between the first daughter and her father, President Trump. The unhinged rant was a response to Ivanka posting a heartwarming photo of both her and her son. – READ MORE

During a Friday interview with Fox Business, Special Assistant to the President Ivanka Trump addressed for the first time the vulgar insult hurled at her by comedian Samantha Bee.

She gave a classy response when asked about the incident, during which Bee called Trump a “feckless c**t” for her “tone-deaf” social media post as the Trump administration controversially separated families at the border.

.@IvankaTrump on Samantha Bee's vulgar comment towards her: "For me, I never allow myself to forget the extraordinary privilege that I have to serve this country…I have chosen and I made a conscientious decision a long time ago that I was not going to get into the fray." pic.twitter.com/jRfysd3H7O — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) June 29, 2018