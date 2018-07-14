‘Very Sad’: Trump Warns Mass Migration Means Britain, Europe ‘Losing Its Culture’

Mass Migration To Eu Nations Is “very, Very Sad”, President Donald J Trump Has Said, Warning That Europe Must “act Quickly” To Stop The Influx Or Else It Will Be Permanently Changed For The Worse.

“I have a great love for the countries of Europe,” stated the U.S. president, drawing attention to his Scottish and German roots as he revealed that the level of migration seen to the continent in recent years pains him on a personal level.

“I think what has happened to Europe is a shame,” he said, speaking in an interview with popular British tabloid The Sun. “Allowing the immigration to take place in Europe is a shame.”

Lamenting the results of EU policies which “allow[ed] millions and millions of people to come into Europe” as “very, very sad”, the President added: “I think it changed the fabric of Europe and, unless you act very quickly, it’s never going to be what it was and I don’t mean that in a positive way.”

“I think you are losing your culture. Look around. You go through certain areas that didn’t exist ten or 15 years ago,” he said. – READ MORE

U.S. President Donald J. Trump has issued a damning indictment of London Mayor Sadiq Khan, saying he has done a “terrible job” on terrorism and crime.

“I think allowing millions and millions of people to come into Europe is very, very sad,” the President told The Sun, ahead of his working visit to the United Kingdom.

“I look at cities in Europe, and I can be specific if you’d like. You have a mayor who has done a terrible job in London. He has done a terrible job.

“Take a look at the terrorism that is taking place. Look at what is going on in London. I think he has done a very bad job on terrorism,” he added.

Khan, who (in)famously suggested that terrorism was “part and parcel of living in a great global city”, admitted that there were around 200 former Islamic State fighters at large in the British capital shortly after the London Bridge terror attacks. – READ MORE

