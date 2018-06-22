Samantha Bee: ‘Keep Chasing Kirstjen Nielsen Out Of Restaurants’

On Wednesday’s show, Bee called for opponents of Trump to keep harassing Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. Protesters this week stormed a restaurant where Nielsen was eating dinner with her family and shouted at the secretary, at one point chanting “shame.”

In a lengthy rant about the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” illegal immigration policy, Bee concluded with this: “Keep chasing Kirstjen Nielsen out of restaurants, you beautiful [people],” she said.

In another segment, Bee “interspersed footage of a press conference held by Nielsen with video of iconic female villains in cinema,” the Hollywood Reporter wrote, “including The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe’s White Witch, The Little Mermaid’s Ursula, Harry Potter’s Dolores Umbride and The Parent Trap’s Meredith.” – READ MORE

