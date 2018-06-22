Comey Is Scheduled to Lecture on Ethics This Fall — One Student Wants a Refund ‘If He’s Indicted’

Former FBI Director James Comey is slated to teach a class on ethical leadership at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia, this fall, and one prospective student already wants to know if she can get a refund.

A new report from Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz found Comey “deviated” from FBI protocol in his handling of the investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server during her tenure at the federal agency.

While Comey has maintained his innocence, student Susan Oliver just wants to cover all of her bases. In a letter to the editor published by the Richmond Times-Dispatch, she wrote, “How much money will the College of William and Mary charge me to take an ethics class taught by James Comey?”

She added, “Will I get a refund if he’s indicted?”” – READ MORE

