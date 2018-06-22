True Pundit

Politics TV

WATCH: Former Secretary Of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson Admits To Expanding Family Detention

Posted on by
Share:

Speaking on MSNBC with Andrea Mitchell, former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson admitted that the Obama Administration expanded family detention of illegal immigrants in order to deal with the spike in illegal immigration coming from south of the border. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Former Secretary Of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson Admits To Expanding Family Detention
Former Secretary Of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson Admits To Expanding Family Detention

Speaking on MSNBC with Andrea Mitchell, former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson admitted that the Obama Administration expanded family detention of illegal immigrants in order to deal with the spike in illegal immigration coming from south of the border. The exchange went like this:

Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: