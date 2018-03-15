HELL FREEZES OVER: Schumer Stuns Senators, Says Trump ‘MADE THE RIGHT DECISION’ (VIDEO)

In a rare moment of unity, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) praised President Donald Trump for blocking Broadcom’s $117 billion acquisition of Qualcomm.

“Let me say unequivocally: President Trump and his administration made the right decision on blocking Broadcom from taking over Qualcomm,” Schumer said Tuesday from the Senate floor.

Qualcomm and Broadcom — in that order — are the global leaders in chipmaking technology. Trump stepped in to block the potential merger, CNBC reported, over national security concerns. – READ MORE

