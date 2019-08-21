Salon Owner Torches the California Governor as She’s Forced to Relocate Due to Homeless Crisis

A California hair salon owner is letting loose on California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) for his “liberal ideology” that’s “not working” amid a homeless crisis in the state.

Elizabeth Novak took to Twitter in a since-viral video on Friday to express her concerns and dissatisfaction with the state’s leadership and called for action from Newsom as she was forced to relocate her hair salon located in downtown Sacramento due to the escalating crisis.

“I want to know what are you going to do for us Californians?” she asked, in the video directed toward Newsom.

After 15 years at the location, Novak explained that when she would go to work, she would have to “clean up the poop and the pee off of my doorstep. I have to clean-up the syringes.” She continued:

“I have to politely ask the people who I care for — I care for these people that are homeless — to move their tents out of the way of the door to my business. I have to fight off people that push their way into my shop that are homeless and on drugs because you won’t arrest them for drug offenses. I have to apologize to my clients as to why they can’t get into my door because there’s somebody asleep there because they are not getting the help they need.”

The salon owner noted that police officers told her that they “want to do something and they can’t. You changed the laws.” – READ MORE